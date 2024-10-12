Marcum Wealth LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $334.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PSA opened at $342.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

