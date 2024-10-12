Mark David Denny Sells 5,145 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Stock

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) EVP Mark David Denny sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $155,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,538.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTLE opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72. Vital Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $476.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on VTLE shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Vital Energy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Vital Energy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Vital Energy by 400.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

