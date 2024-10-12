Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 12.1% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $25,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $221.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.