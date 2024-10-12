Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Sells 242 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 3.4% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,081,000 after buying an additional 1,474,459 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $301,364,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,886,271,000 after buying an additional 569,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

HD opened at $411.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $420.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.28.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.