Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Sells 399 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lowered its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for about 2.3% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 385,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 139,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortive

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,135.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.