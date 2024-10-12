Martel Wealth Advisors Inc Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $200.84 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $202.15. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.07.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

