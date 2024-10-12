Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $74.01 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $439,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,311,380.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,130,685. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Bank of America raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.