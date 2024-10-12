Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Trimmed by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,413.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $8,130,685. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of -66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

