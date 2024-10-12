Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.58.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. Masco has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Masco by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 14,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Masco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

