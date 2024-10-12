Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the quarter. Maximus accounts for about 1.4% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.63% of Maximus worth $35,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 150.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 18.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 942.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 323,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,707,000 after acquiring an additional 292,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at $607,841.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.91. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

