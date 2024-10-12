MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MBX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.
In other MBX Biosciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier purchased 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,844,384. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MBX Biosciences news, Director Edward T. Mathers purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,614,486 shares in the company, valued at $57,831,776. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier acquired 625,000 shares of MBX Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,844,384. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.
