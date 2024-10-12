McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $345.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $305.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $310.50.

MCD opened at $305.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.60. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $306.96. The firm has a market cap of $218.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.44%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 329,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 65.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

