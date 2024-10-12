McNamara Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,157,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,487 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,610,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after buying an additional 426,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,026,000 after buying an additional 61,855 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,262,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,875,000 after buying an additional 110,487 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,897,000 after buying an additional 78,185 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. 179,938 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

