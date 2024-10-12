McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $10.90 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 679,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,995,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,251,216. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $68.25.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

