McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $752,000 Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 599,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 78,294 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,550,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,930. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.