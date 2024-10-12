McNamara Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.78. 2,653,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,222. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.76.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

