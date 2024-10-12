Mendota Financial Group LLC Has $16.60 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,950 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $16,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $32.11.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.