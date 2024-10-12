Mendota Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Mendota Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,067 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.