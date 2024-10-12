Mendota Financial Group LLC Sells 2,909 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 57.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 405.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 137,327 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $1,005,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $3,560,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,667,000 after buying an additional 802,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Ventas Stock Up 2.2 %

VTR opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of -331.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.37%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,255.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

