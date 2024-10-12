Mendota Financial Group LLC Sells 851 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Mendota Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $112.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.20 and a 200-day moving average of $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,900.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,402.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

