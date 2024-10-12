Mendota Financial Group LLC Sells 86 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mendota Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tlwm lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 6.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $138.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,693 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on J. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

