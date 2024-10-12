Mendota Financial Group LLC Sells 999 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mendota Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $63.05.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.