MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2,032.89 and last traded at $2,032.89. Approximately 44,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 352,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,047.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,283.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,012.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,743.46. The company has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,794,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 33.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 168.5% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,622,000 after buying an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

