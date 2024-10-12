Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Mercari Price Performance
MCARY remained flat at $8.62 on Friday. Mercari has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93.
About Mercari
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mercari
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.