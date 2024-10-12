Mersen (OTCMKTS:CBLNF) Stock Price Down 24.2% – Here’s What Happened

Mersen S.A. (OTCMKTS:CBLNF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 24.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$28.80 and last traded at C$28.80. 700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.00.

Mersen Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.75.

Mersen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mersen SA manufactures and sells electrical power products and advanced materials in France, North America, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers electrical protection and control products, such as IEC and UL/CSA low voltage general purpose fuses and fuse gears, high and medium voltage fuses, surge protection, lightning protection and power monitoring, and power transfer solutions for rail vehicles; and power management solutions, including high speed fuses, DC protection for electric vehicles and battery, cooling solutions, bus bars, and aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mersen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.