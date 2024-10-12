Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Down 3.5% – Here’s What Happened

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.22. 115,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 846,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MESO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

