Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Metalpha Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ MATH opened at $1.15 on Friday. Metalpha Technology has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.
Metalpha Technology Company Profile
