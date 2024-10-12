Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Metalpha Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MATH opened at $1.15 on Friday. Metalpha Technology has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Metalpha Technology Company Profile

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services.

