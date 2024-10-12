MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $92.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s current price.

MET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Get MetLife alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MET

MetLife Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife has a 1 year low of $57.91 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.71.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 1.0% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in MetLife by 1.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 3.5% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in MetLife by 8.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.