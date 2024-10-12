Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,512 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after purchasing an additional 832,144 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,173,000 after purchasing an additional 705,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $127.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.52 and its 200 day moving average is $125.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,978,043 shares of company stock worth $2,116,671,062. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.