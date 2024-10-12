Meyer Handelman Co. Has $18 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,945 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $1,522,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,472,264 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.0 %

FCX opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

View Our Latest Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.