Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.1% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $63,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 4.4 %

JPM opened at $222.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.65. The firm has a market cap of $632.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.47.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.