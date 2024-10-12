MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Barclays

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

MTG stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $25.93.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.02 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 63.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 482.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in MGIC Investment by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 249.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 76.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

