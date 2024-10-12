MiL.k Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, MiL.k has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a total market cap of $84.80 million and $1.50 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k was first traded on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,598,170 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k (MLK) is a blockchain platform that integrates customers from different service industries through tokenizing mileage points. It enables users to trade these points interchangeably, making transactions more secure and reliable. The platform utilizes two types of tokens: Brand Tokens (tokenized mileage points from service companies) and $MLK, the platform’s cryptocurrency. Users can earn $MLK by selling their Brand Tokens, purchase it from crypto exchanges, or receive it through transfers. The platform operates on Luniverse’s BaaS platform with main and side chains using Hyperledger Fabric for better performance and stability.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars.

