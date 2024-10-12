Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the September 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSLOY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $16.08. 23,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,537. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizers, salt, and steel products.

