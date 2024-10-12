Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the September 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MSLOY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $16.08. 23,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,537. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $18.20.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile
