Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), with a volume of 213854391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

Mobile Streams Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £26.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.07.

About Mobile Streams

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

