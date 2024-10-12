Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 2,238 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,477 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,716 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,115 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,788,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,212,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,373.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,373.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.05.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $168.95 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.66 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

