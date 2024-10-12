Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,912,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,517 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 4.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.22% of Mondelez International worth $214,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $1,686,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,290,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $4,528,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.66. 4,338,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,827,386. The company has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

