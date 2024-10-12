Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

