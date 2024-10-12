Moonbeam Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $153.95 million and $6.95 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00046449 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012972 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,140,875,119 coins and its circulating supply is 913,185,995 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.