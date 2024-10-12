Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in September

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MGRUF remained flat at $4.19 on Friday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.3 billion and approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.

