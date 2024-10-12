Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading 4.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.46 and last traded at $26.32. 1,035,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,389,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.74.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 113.51%.

In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,628.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,815.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,124,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,357,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,797 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 34.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,795.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,279,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,496,000 after buying an additional 1,211,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $37,936,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

