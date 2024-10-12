MXC Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $17.99 Million (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, MXC has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. MXC has a total market capitalization of $17.99 million and approximately $706,328.01 worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/@moonchain_com. MXC’s official Twitter account is @moonchain_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MXC is www.moonchain.com. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/moonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,664,965,800. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00660403 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $543,388.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

