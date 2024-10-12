NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NACCO Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

NC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.04. 19,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,945. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.96. NACCO Industries has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $38.66.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

NACCO Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NACCO Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently -18.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 73.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NACCO Industries

(Get Free Report)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.