Nano (XNO) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Nano has a market cap of $113.34 million and $1.09 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,092.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.68 or 0.00522435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.29 or 0.00105048 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.00 or 0.00242454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00029736 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00030769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00072369 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

