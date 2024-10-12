National Bankshares Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$18.75

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$18.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MI.UN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.02.

Shares of TSE MI.UN opened at C$15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.81 and a 12 month high of C$17.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$626.74 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust, owns and operates a portfolio of income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consists of interests in 29 multi-residential rental properties, including three mixed-use residential apartment and commercial buildings in Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Calgary, and Edmonton.

