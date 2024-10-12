National Bankshares Raises Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$22.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$18.75 to C$22.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

D.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.75.

TSE:D.UN opened at C$22.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$14.50 and a 1 year high of C$23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$366.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Jane Gavan sold 14,700 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.24, for a total value of C$326,975.04. Corporate insiders own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

