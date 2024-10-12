Navcoin (NAV) 1-Day Volume Tops $5,480.69

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $5,480.69 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00071247 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00020082 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006893 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,288.78 or 0.40003716 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.