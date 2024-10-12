NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $4.82 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.82 or 0.00007659 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.86 billion and $231.72 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00046016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,214,889,281 coins and its circulating supply is 1,214,246,649 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

