NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 2.1% Lower This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $4.74 or 0.00007579 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.76 billion and approximately $246.79 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00043893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00013089 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000550 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,214,707,909 coins and its circulating supply is 1,214,065,458 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

