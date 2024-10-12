NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder Npeh, Llc Sells 122,591 Shares

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $852,007.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 837,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,534.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Npeh, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Npeh, Llc sold 120,500 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $833,860.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Npeh, Llc sold 36,752 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $259,101.60.

On Friday, September 13th, Npeh, Llc sold 1,340 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $9,728.40.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Npeh, Llc sold 21,155 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $154,008.40.

On Monday, September 9th, Npeh, Llc sold 60,022 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $456,167.20.

On Friday, September 6th, Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $526,581.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $674,932.50.

NPWR opened at $6.91 on Friday. NET Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42.

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in NET Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,992,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in NET Power by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 139,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NET Power by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

